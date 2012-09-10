Barack Obama apparently failed to see the irony in criticizing the Republicans for promoting antiquated ideas, for Obama’s politics rehash those off FDR.

Obama emoted:

Despite all the challenges that we face in this new century, what s offered [during their convention] was more often than not an agenda that was better suited for the last century. It was a rerun. We’d seen it before. You might as well have watched it on a black-and-white TV.

It is fitting that the first president to on black-and-white TV was FDR, for Obama’s program of exploding federal spending, creating new entitlement programs, and expanding government control of industry follow in form and purpose from FDR’s “New Deal.” And, just as FDR’s programs [deepened and prolonged](/p/amity-shlaes the Great Depression, so Obama’s programs have impeded recovery from the mortgage meltdown.

There is nothing hip, “progressive,” or “forward thinking” about Obama’s politics of force. Politicians have been looting citizens’ wealth and shackling producers since time immemorial.

We take the path to a truly civilized future by casting off the politics of force, perfecting the American ideal of liberty, and protecting individual rights without exception.