To the credit of George Mason University's administration, the school has decided not to submit to the "will of Allah" or to "his" followers on earth.

John Lewis's previously cancelled GMU talk, "'No Substitute for Victory': The Defeat of Islamic-Totalitarianism," has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 24, at 7:30 PM, in the Johnson Center Cinema, on GMU's Fairfax campus (see PDF flier here). In addition to the sponsorship of the GMU Objectivist Club and The Objective Standard, the talk is now being cosponsored by the College Republicans, who reportedly have read [Dr. Lewis's article of the same title](/p/no-substitute-for-victory and are moved by its cogent call for an uncompromising, self-interested approach to eradicating the Islamic-Totalitarian threat against America. (It is my great hope that these young active-minded Republicans foreshadow a broader movement of rationality and egoism within the Republican Party—and thus a move away from the faith-based, altruistic, American-sacrificing, status quo foreign policy of the Bush administration.) . . .

Dr. Lewis's talk, which illustrates the application of rational egoism to the problem of Islamic terrorism, is one of the most important discussions of American foreign policy in history. Please help to spread the word about it by any means you can. If you have contacts in the media, please let them know about the event and urge them to cover it. If you have a blog or website, please announce the talk there. If you have friends or relatives who live in the D.C. area, let them know about it and encourage them to attend. And if you live within driving distance of George Mason University, or if you happen to be in the D.C. area on April 24, don't miss this excellent lecture; the survival of Western civilization hinges on Americans understanding and embracing the principles that Dr. Lewis elucidates therein.