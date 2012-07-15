Thanks to the work of the Pacific Legal Foundation, it is now legal to operate a moving company in Missouri without first complying with anticompetitive, rights-violating licensing laws. PLF reports:

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon signed legislation this week repealing the state’s anticompetitive licensing law for moving businesses. The development marks the final victory in a pro-free-enterprise battle that began when Pacific Legal Foundation attorneys challenged the law’s constitutionality in June, 2010.

PLF’s federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of St. Louis businessman Michael Munie, triggered the introduction of HB 1402, a repeal measure . . . .

“This is a great day for entrepreneurs and a great day for consumers,” said PLF Principal Attorney Timothy Sandefur, the lead litigator in PLF’s Economic Liberty Project. “Missouri’s lawmakers showed they understand you can’t have prosperity without free and open competition and a fair chance for start-up businesses to get in the game. I’m proud to know that PLF and Mr. Munie have opened the road to economic opportunity.” . . .

The repeal means that Munie—whose company is currently the top-rated St. Louis-area mover on AngiesList.com—will be free to operate statewide.

Congratulations—and thank you—to Sandefur and PLF for this win for economic liberty. And best success to Michael Munie as he seeks to earn a profit by selling his services in an open market.