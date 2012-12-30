Peter Schiff discusses in this video why the mob doesn’t have a right to steal his money, and he warns Americans about the continuing assault on the wealthy.

I have no doubt that the mob has the means to steal my money, the government has given them the means, we have destroyed the protections that were afforded o me by the constitution, and yes the mob does have the means to steal from me, but that doesn't make it right. They do not have a . . . moral claim to my money.

Although Schiff is spot on in most respects here, he does erroneously say the government “has a right to tax” to fund the army and to support the government. To see how the legitimate functions of government can be financed non-coercively, read Craig Biddle’s “[How Would Government Be Funded in a Free Society?](/p/how-would-govt”.

