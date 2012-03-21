The Philippine government has announced that peace talks with the Islamist separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), is nearing a stalemate, as the MILF is demanding its own autonomous Islamic state within the Philippines.

The problem here is not the stalemate, but the negotiations.

The MILF is a violent Islamist insurgency that has committed atrocity after atrocity against the Filipino people. In 2007—during peace talks—the MILF murdered fourteen marines, beheading ten of them. In 2011—again during peace talks—the MILF ambushed a platoon of Filipino soldiers, murdering nineteen, six of whom were executed in captivity.

And that’s just a drop in the bloodbath. The MILF has murdered (i.e. is morally responsible for the deaths of) 150,000 Filipinos—and counting.

For the Philippine government to negotiate with these monsters is an outrage. The rights of innocent Filipinos to live their lives is non-negotiable.

What should the government do? It should cease all negotiations with the MILF and unwaveringly and unabashedly pursue its swift destruction.

