Those who denigrate and demonize profit-seeking businesses should pause to reflect on the fact that production and profit-seeking are requirements of human survival and happiness. In so doing, they might observe some of the countless ways in which businesses improve, extend, and protect our lives. The results are all around us—indeed, the fruits of capitalism (to the degree it exists) are so prevalent in the West that many now take them for granted.

A recent Associated Press story by John Rogers eloquently shows how one company, Phonak, improves the lives of those suffering from deafness:

Austin Chapman . . . popped a brand new pair of bright orange, state-of-the art hearing aids into his ears and his world was changed forever. He cranked up Mozart's "Lacrimosa" and suddenly tears of joy streamed spontaneously down his face.

What is Phonak?

Headquartered near Zurich, Switzerland, Phonak, a member of Sonova Group, has developed, produced and globally distributed state-of-the-art hearing systems and wireless devices for more than 60 years. The combination of expertise in hearing technology, mastery in acoustics and strong cooperation with hearing care professionals allows Phonak to significantly improve people’s hearing ability and speech understanding and therefore their quality of life.

The scientists, owners, managers, and employees of Phonak deserve our recognition and admiration. By producing and selling life-enhancing products, they earn wealth for themselves by bringing music into the lives of their customers.