As Ayn Rand observed, “There is a fundamental conviction which some people never acquire, some hold only in their youth, and a few hold to the end of their days—the conviction that ideas matter . . . that knowledge matters, that truth matters, that one’s mind matters.”

Joshua Lipana was one of the few. He held this conviction from the core of his soul, and it radiated on the world with his every deed.

In this portrait of Joshua, which was commissioned for me by Linda and Quent Cordair, Bryan Larsen captures this aspect of Joshua’s character—and, consequently, his independence, his confidence, his love of life. This is Joshua.

Thank you, Bryan, Linda, and Quent. I will cherish this portrait forever. —Craig Biddle