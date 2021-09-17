I recently joined Ricardo Ibáñez on his podcast, “Ricardo’s Time” to discuss Ayn Rand’s morality of rational egoism and how it compares to religious morality.

Our conversation focuses on the value of Rand’s ideas to people from Latin America who were raised in religious families and environments. We discuss real-life problems associated with religion along with practical solutions provided by egoism to help people think more clearly and live wonderful lives.

Enjoy!