“At the dawn of their lives,” wrote Ayn Rand, “men seek a noble vision of man’s nature and of life’s potential.” They long for it with “a sense of enormous expectation, the sense that one’s life is important, that great achievements are within one’s capacity, and that great things lie ahead.” Each of us is capable of reaching the heights we dream of, if only we learn to respect our own mind and values, to take them seriously, and to stand true to the principles that sanction and encourage doing so.

Sadly, many people never get a firm grasp of such principles, having succumbed to a vast swamp of platitudes to the effect that “maturity consists of abandoning one’s mind; security, of abandoning one’s values; practicality, of losing self-esteem.”

What if you could grasp those principles in the palm of your hand? What could you do if you were equipped with “a philosophy for living on earth”? Isn’t it worth finding out?

Learn more about Ayn Rand’s philosophy for loving life and how it can help you achieve your life goals here.