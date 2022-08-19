Editor’s note: This is a lightly edited version of a talk delivered at TOS-Con 2022. The written version retains the character of an oral presentation. To view, purchase, or commission artworks by Jon Wos, visit Cordair.com.

In May 1981, my parents were looking forward to their first child. My arrival, however, was not what they anticipated.

It was immediately evident that something was wrong. My body appeared to be broken. And X-rays showed that I had thirteen broken bones. Most of these were from the process of being born, but I also had fractures sustained in the womb, plus evidence of others that had healed before birth. Twenty-four hours after I was born, I was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta—OI for short.

OI is a group of genetic disorders that prevent the proper formation of the connective tissue collagen. The primary manifestations of the disorder are fragile bones and short stature, but it can also include weak joints, fragile teeth, hearing loss, and even lung, heart, and neurological problems. Here (fig. 1) you can see my baby teeth capped in silver to prevent them from chipping or breaking off.

My parents had to deal with the risk of breaking my legs when they changed my diaper or breaking my ribs and arms when they picked me up. My early childhood was rife with fractures, casts, hospitals, and surgeries. By the time I was ten, I’d fractured my right forearm alone about ten times, and the forearm bones had fused together. The first time I remember breaking my right arm was when I fell out of my wheelchair in the parking lot before going to see Santa with my grandmother. It wasn’t all bad, though. I insisted on seeing Santa before we went to the hospital, broken arm or not.

But broken femurs were the worst. They were the most painful and took the longest to heal. I had several surgeries in an attempt to straighten my femurs and thereby reduce fractures. But they continued. Most of these fractures required a spica cast (fig. 2), which went from chest to toes and was kept on for an average of three months. They kept me immobile and were uncomfortable, hot, and itchy.

My fractures were unpredictable. One day I could fall off a chair and not break anything, but the next I could break my arm while drying my hair with a towel. My life could be stopped and my physical freedom taken from me at any random time. This looming uncertainty caused a lot of anxiety at an early age.

But this is not to suggest that it was always fractures and casts. Although I was born with unfortunate genetics, I was also born with an amazing family, who brought immense joy to my life. Living on a dairy farm until I was about ten made finding things for me to do challenging, as most of the activities of farm life are pretty physical. But I insisted on keeping up with my peers, fractures or not. I did everything from making straw bale tunnels to racing my brother on the four-wheeler with my wheelchair. Unavoidably, though, there were times when my condition kept me from physical activity, and I often turned to art. . . .

I loved to create and considered myself an artist before I could even say the word, proudly telling everyone I was an “arsonist” as I peddled my drawings to family at holidays. This (fig. 3) is one of my grandmother’s favorites, being the comedian she was, for if you can read my writing, you will see I could draw a horse before I could spell it. The form of creation didn’t matter: drawing, blocks, Legos, painting. I could always undertake something creative, even when I had a fracture. It gave me both physical and mental stimulation when I needed it most. I started out aiming very high with my creative endeavors. I wanted to build Lego cathedrals and mansions out of Lincoln Logs. My dad likes to talk about how I would get so frustrated with him because he couldn’t help me build a three-story, five-bedroom mansion out of Lincoln Logs.

In middle school, I began experimenting with oil paint, inspired by my virtually religious commitment to watching Bob Ross on TV. By the time I started high school, I was well versed in the Rossian technique. I focused on drawing and painting, but I actively sought to try as many different media as I could. My middle- and high-school teachers, Mrs. Voight and Mr. Dickson, were excellent. They let me spread my creative wings in all media and helped me develop some of my artistic foundations. I tried everything, from metalwork, to ceramics, to stained glass. I was particularly drawn to glasswork. I began creating stained glass at home on my own and, by the end of high school, I was doing commissions for teachers and family friends.

Amid all the experimenting with different media, I continued to draw and paint. I often didn’t have much concern for or even understanding of the subjects I chose. That was partly because I focused simply on learning how to master the techniques in the different media—but also because I didn’t understand myself psychologically, or what drew me to certain subjects.

By this point, my fracture rate was declining due to increased bone and muscle mass, as well as a better understanding of how to mitigate the risks. However, even with the lower frequency of fractures, I was still dealing with the psychological consequences of my condition: anxiety and depression (fig. 4). Art was one of the few things that melted these away—except when I was assigned self-portraits. I hated doing them because they brought my anxiety and depression to the fore, effectively advertising things I tried to hide as best I could (fig. 5).

I made it through high school and started college at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, in 1999, pursuing a bachelor’s in fine art. Early on, I focused on studying drawing, but I couldn’t give up my love of glass. I sought to expand what I had learned creating stained glass. At the end of high school, I had taken a workshop on glass bead making, in which I learned to use a small table torch to melt glass rods into beads. This form of glass sculpting is called lampworking. I was in love with it and wanted to delve deeper, but there were no glass programs or classes available at my university. So, my amazing sculpture professor, T. C. Farley, set me up with a small glass station in the sculpture studio so I could study lampworking independently. The new space he supplied enabled me to create new things, including marbles and large pendants.

Soon, I became interested in using glass to make more complex things. I started a series of glass sculptures drawing on the analogy between the material and my own body (fig. 6). I focused, though, not on my fragility, but on overcoming it. The theme was: Even with bones of glass, I can still accomplish what I want in life.

This (fig. 7) became my final project for sculpture class—a skeleton about half my size, sitting on a ceramic rock. Essentially, it is a self-portrait symbolizing my precarious life and my perseverance.

Then I met Li Hu, a drawing and painting professor at the university (fig. 8). I was blown away by his skill and passion. I was also enthralled by his life story. He was an adolescent during the so-called Cultural Revolution, launched by Mao Tse-tung in China. His father was sent to a labor camp, and Li was sent to work in the rice fields, not even allowed to attend high school. However, he overcame these barriers. He got into Shanghai University Fine Arts College in 1984 and learned the ways of traditional masters. Four years later, he was teaching there, and he came to America a few years after that.

Li’s work is monumental in scale—his largest painting, Birds of Nu Woh, is sixteen feet by forty-two feet (fig. 9)—and he was prolific. I took every class I could from him, studying portraiture and the human figure, primarily by drawing live models. He taught me the foundational skills to re-create any subject I chose, whether in charcoal, pastel, watercolor, or oil paint. Much to my dismay, one of his favorite assignments to improve our drawing skills was self-portraiture. Some semesters, Li assigned one or two dozen self-portraits. Self-portraits are one of the most convenient ways to learn portraiture. After all, you always have a model right there in front of you. But there was more to Li’s preference than mere convenience.

This (fig. 10) was one of the first assignments where he asked us to do more than just a straight-up portrait from a mirror; he asked for a self-portrait that showed something beyond our physical likeness. I reflected on what I had dealt with and how far I had come—from fractures, to surgeries, to psychological struggles. This piece ended up being a major professional boost for me—in part because it won the top award of $10,000 in a national show for artists with disabilities. But more important, this painting started me on a path of introspection. I reluctantly began working with more self-portraiture, driven by a higher confidence from winning the award, Li’s direction, and the goal of understanding my own psychology. My work was becoming my diary, each painting like a page in a growing book.

I began using my work to come to terms with my experiences and identity (fig. 11). Dealing with OI will always be part of my life, and I need to put in the effort to make doing so as easy as possible. Although having OI is out of my control, I can control how I deal with it. Being honest and vulnerable through my work was a challenge, but Li’s assignments helped push me forward.

One of these was to paint a double self-portrait (fig. 12). One version had to show how I saw myself, and the other had to show how I thought others saw me. Li got us to ask an important question of ourselves and, in answering this question, I was more honest with myself about my own psychology than I had been before. Others would often tell me how brave and strong I was and how happy I seemed, but this was not how I saw myself. I saw myself as weak and fearful, and I would often hide behind the persona others created for me.

I had a major surgery coming up the following semester, to remove the plate from one of my femurs and replace it with a rod down the center. I was dreading it. I was also overwhelmed by my new freedom and the responsibility of living on my own, overwhelmed with college, overwhelmed with loneliness. I was overwhelmed by life and didn’t have the self-esteem to combat my sense of futility.

I had struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts throughout high school. In college, on snowy days, I had an unusually hard time getting to class and back in my wheelchair. On one occasion, I reached a tipping point, my mind broke, and I tried to take my own life. Afterward, this was something I had to come to terms with and find a way to heal. Creating self-portraits, it turns out, was one such method. This painting (fig. 13) is painful, but it is something I should never forget. It is important to me in that it represents my rebirth—in the sense that my suicide attempt showed me that there is something hard I must face.

I have always felt a dualism within myself. I could swing dramatically from being very optimistic to being deeply cynical, even nihilistic. Creating art was one area of my life where I could escape this feeling. Being an artist was more than just a professional aspiration for me, but I couldn’t really explain why.

So, it was serendipitous that, around this period, I read The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand, at the suggestion of a good friend. The Fountainhead sparked something in me like nothing before had. It moved me intellectually, aesthetically, and spiritually. I wanted to create art that motivated me like The Fountainhead did. There were so many important things in it that made me think deeply, so many things I got from it. Primarily, though, was that Rand showed me, through her character Howard Roark, what I needed to gain: a self. Roark asks the question; “And isn’t that the root of every despicable action? Not selfishness, but precisely the absence of a self?” This question started me down a whole new road.

I graduated from UWO in 2005 with a bachelor of fine art, with an emphasis in drawing, painting, and sculpture. While my senior show was still hanging, the gallery curator of a local college, Ripon College, saw it and asked if I would create a larger collection of self-portraits for a solo show there.

This pushed me to introspect even deeper. It would be my first solo show, and I had a year to create enough work to fill the gallery. Delving further into self-portraiture while devouring everything I could by Rand, my perspective began to change. This new self-portrait series would again start with my past. I realized that I could not ignore my past struggle or its importance to understanding myself. But, more than ever, I would stress the value in overcoming adversity.

I started with a series of twelve small paintings that hang like a filmstrip, each symbolizing a week in a spica cast, twelve weeks being the average to heal a femur. The series included the roller coaster of emotion that accompanies a major fracture: from the pain and fogginess (fig. 14) to the unavoidable boredom (fig. 15), even the small joys and pleasures that helped me forget about the state I was in (fig. 16), ending in the longing to be free (fig. 17) and the inevitable, indescribable, feeling of being free from the cast (fig. 18). These experiences are important to me as a simple reminder of how much I love my freedom and of the fact that I can overcome fractures—a reminder to take full advantage of every moment of freedom that I can.

This is Pity Party (fig. 19_)_, which expresses the view that life is only struggle, only about escaping pain, that it is futile to try for anything beyond that. It is about hopelessness, apathy, and nihilism—about playing the victim. And it’s about the fact that this leads to more depression and anxiety, a self-fulfilling cycle—the most futile of all. This is the view that I needed to purge. Rand’s work caused me to question the value of pity. I could now admit how much I disliked being pitied, but also that I sat in self-pity far too often, wasting the time during which I was free of the cast. Having been completely helpless at many times in my life, and having little to no self-esteem, I implicitly held that pity was the only currency I could rely on. Self-pity gave me excuses to give up and not even try. Dwelling on the negative earned me pity from others and fooled me into feeling justified for giving in to resignation.

This painting (fig. 20) is about my shift away from Pity Party, to looking ahead rather than only backward. Through art and Rand’s philosophy, called Objectivism, I was beginning to understand myself, which resulted in a shift of perspective. I started to heal my soul, to get out of my head and enjoy life, to focus on and act on positive thoughts. I realized that I have free will and am not doomed to dwell on the negative. Life is not about avoiding death but about achieving happiness.