Editor’s note: The following is the full text of Robin Field’s Reason in Rhyme: A Philosophic Oratorio. Mr. Field composed this work in the 1970s and performed it with piano and in song throughout the ’80s and ’90s. For more about Mr. Field, his ideas, and his work, see “Robin Field on Objectivism and the Performing Arts” in the Summer 2016 issue of TOS. And be sure to enjoy the YouTube video of Mr. Field performing Reason in Rhyme, which you can find by searching his name. It’s a masterpiece. —Craig Biddle

Author’s note: As an entertainment, Reason in Rhyme is an entirely original work, and I am solely responsible for the ideas expressed here. However, I would like to acknowledge the enormous influence of Ayn Rand’s philosophy of Objectivism, which serves as the theoretical basis of my work.

Three Questions

I’d like to ask three questions,

Ask what they mean to you:

What is so?

How do you know?

And so, what should you do?

The answers are elusive.

It’s quite a lot to chew.

What is so?

How do we know?

And so, what should we do?

Philosophers refer to them

Like this (without apology):

One is Metaphysics_,_

And two, Epistemology_,_

And number three is Ethics_,_

Or the science of morality.

These questions hold the key to

Man’s relation to reality.

My object is to deal with them

In poetry and song.

One is Truth,

One is Proof,

And one is Right and Wrong.

Your answers guide your thoughts and deeds

Your whole life long.

Everyone Has a Philosophy

Everyone has a philosophy,

Whether he knows it or not.

Some people fancy philosophy,

Some think it isn’t so hot.

Theirs, they believe, is to follow it,

Not to agree or oppose.

Their only choice is to swallow it,

Wincing and holding their nose. . . .

Most people feel that philosophy’s

Something they can’t understand,

So they absorb their philosophies

Out of the culture at hand,

Letting it dictate propriety,

Dictate what’s false and what’s true,

Leaving the job to society

(As if society knew).

Why should you study philosophy,

With all there is to pursue?

Simply because your philosophy

Underlies all that you do.

Why bother checking your premises?

Why should you make that a goal?

Premises can be your Nemesis

If they’re not under control.

What is regarded as knowledge is

Garbage we’ve got to outgrow.

That which is taught in our colleges

Ain’t necessarily so!

Let me review for the curious

What the philosophers thought.

Don’t be surprised if you’re furious

That this is still being taught:

Philosophers

Philosophers are men who think

In purest fundamentals,

Like Buddha and Confucius,

Who confused the Orientals.

They taught by means of paradox

That man is meant to suffer,

That life and death are just the same,

Except that life is tougher.

While Thales taught in Ancient Greece

And called his school Milesian,

The Weeper, Heraclitus, taught

That things have no cohesion.

Pythagoras decided

Mathematics would cohere ’em

And ran around reciting

His Pythagorean Theorem.

And then there came Parmenides

And Zeno of Elea,

Who said, “There’s no such thing as change”

(A rather strange idea).

Empedocles, Leucippus, and

Democritus came next.

They came to bring enlightenment.

They left the world perplexed.

The students of Protagoras

Were led across the greens

With sophomoric wisdom,

Like “Ends justify the means.”

The irony of Socrate's

Up in his ivory tower

Is that he sought the truth of life

Yet drank a deadly flower.

Now, Plato saw another world

And thought it was Ideal.

The physical does not exist,

The mental world is real.

But Aristotle tried to take

Those separate worlds and fuse ’em.

He formed the Laws of Logic

(Though he didn’t always use ’em).

And hedonistic happiness

Was hailed by Epicurus.

He meant in moderation, though,

He hastened to assure us.

And Stoics led by Zeno came

And Skeptics led by Pyrrho.

They claimed we can’t know anything.

That added up to zero.

Then Philo borrowed Plato

And applied him to religion;

Plotinus, too, and Augustine

(Who added just a smidgen).

And mysticism called itself

Superior to reason.

And anyone who disagreed

Was put to death for treason.

Throughout the Middle Ages,

There was philosophic dryness,

Till Aristotle’s work

Was rediscovered by Aquinas.

So Renaissance philosophers

Began to do their jobs:

A dearth of new ideas

From a plethora of snobs.

Around the attributes of man

They started building fences:

Like senses without reasoning

And reason without senses.

“I think, therefore I am,”

Began the thinking of Descartes.

Spinoza spun his theories

From a geometric chart.

“We learn by pure sensation,”

Offered Berkeley, Locke, and Hume.

That knowledge is conceptual

Was too much to assume.

This mind-and-body separation

Leibniz just adored;

But “pre-established harmony”

Just struck a minor chord.

Philosophy and science split.

Now which way would they go?

“Become the noble savage,”

Came the answer from Rousseau.

Which brings us to the thinker

Most subjectivist in slant.

Can people stand to hear his name?

I promise you, I. Kant.

We owe the categorical

Imperative to him,

Which simply means morality

Is nothing more than whim.

“Self-sacrifice,” commanded Kant,

And so did Mill and Bentham,

With reasons so preposterous,

I can’t believe they meant them!

Now, Hegel held a view of man

Which Hitler found poetic.

But this was only logical:

His logic was synthetic.

That certain men are supermen

Was preached by Friedrich Nietzsche.

This concept reached the Nazis, too,

Who found it ginger-peachy.

The name for altruism

Was contributed by Comte.

With altruism, Engels, Marx,

And Lenin left us swamped.

Some think it means benevolence

And looking after Gramps.

I ask you, how benevolent

Are concentration camps?

America gave Peirce and James

And Dewey an ovation,

And pragmatism turned into

Progressive education.

You’ve heard of existentialists,

Like Kierkegaard and Sartre?

Futility and loneliness

Are all that they impart.

From Heidegger to Wittgenstein

To Whitehead, Moore, and Reid,

From Buddha to the present,

No two thinkers have agreed.

But all these men are unified

In two ways, I submit:

They all were great philosophers.

They all were full of . . . !

First Things First

Philosophy is not as complex

As they’d have us think.

It’s justifying errors

That produces such a stink.

Although some bits of wisdom

Have remained as life-enhancers,

This digging in the dogma

Hasn’t turned up many answers.

But let’s not think that

Just because philosophers were boring

The subject of philosophy

Must not be worth exploring.

Man needs a frame-of-reference

And a moral code to guide him.

But how can he make head or tail

Of what has been supplied him?

I say, let’s start all over—

Keep the best but dump the worst.

Let’s start from scratch. Let’s prove each point.

Let’s just take first things first.

The most important thing to me

Is me. (That much is true.

And so, I guess, the most important

Thing to you is you.)

But then again, I’m not

The first thing ever to occur.

My mother came before me,

And her mom preceded her.

My father had a father,

And his father had a dad.

So don’t misunderstand me

When I say, we’ve all been had.

Cause and Effect

Cause and effect, cause and effect,

I’m the result of cause and effect.

One of the ways that all things connect

Is by the Law of Cause and Effect.

Cause and effect, cause and effect,

There can be no cause without an effect.

Effects without causes would be incorrect.

So says the Law of Cause and Effect.

The cause of a bird is an egg.

The cause of an egg is a bird.

(I’m not just pulling your leg

Or trying to be absurd.)

The cause of a tree is a seed.

The cause of a seed is a tree.

Something must antecede

Before a thing can be.

Cause and effect, cause and effect,

You needn’t agree, you needn’t object.

But things can be thought about in this respect.

Respect the Law of Cause and Effect.

Way Back

But if every effect has a cause,

And each cause had a previous cause,

This theory appears to have flaws

(On which we would do well to pause).

’Cause if everything must have a cause,

Then where did it all begin?

The problem involved in this law’s

The Problem of Origin.

Way back before my parents,

My uncles and my aunts,

Way back before the welfare state

And governmental grants,

Way back before the waltz was called

A scandalous new dance,

Way back before the Bible told

Of Adam’s first romance,

Way back before the Buddha

And his transcendental trance,

Way back before the caveman

Figured out he needed pants,

Way back before the animals,

Way back before the plants,

Way back before the world began,

There was . . . a great . . . expanse . . .

The Universe

The Universe, the Universe,

Of what does it consist?

The Universe is what we call

All objects that exist.

The Universe is outer space

And galaxies of stars

And little things called planets,

Such as Venus, Earth, and Mars.

The Universe is everything,

Including you and me

And subatomic particles

Impossible to see.

You cannot go outside it

Or above it or below.

The Universe is all there is.

There’s nowhere else to go.

The Universe is not a place.

All places are in it.

In fact, there isn’t anyplace

The Universe would fit.

The Universe did not begin

At any point in time.

Existence is eternal,

And the Universe is prime.

It sounds a bit confusing,

But it isn’t hard to prove,

For time is just the measurement

Of entities that move.

The Universe, the Universe,

The first and only fact,

For something must exist at all

Before a thing can act.

The Universe, the Universe

Existed all along.

Theologists may argue,

But theologists are wrong.

No consciousness created it

Or acted as its nurse.

No consciousness existed

Prior to the Universe.

The Universe, the Universe,

It cannot be reversed:

Of all the things that ever were,

The Universe was first.

The Universe, the Universe,

The fundamental cause,

The Universe, the Universe,

It is and always was.

What Is So?

“What is so?” means “What exists?”

Coherence or confusion?

Is what we call existence real

Or only any illusion?

Existence is an axiom

Upon which all else rests,

Regardless of who says so

And regardless who protests.

Existence is self-evident

(Which simply means you know it).

It’s verified ostensively

(Which simply means you show it).

It cannot be refuted.

It’s irrational to try it.

The man who doubts existence

Has to use it to deny it.

Existence is objective_:_

Independent of perceiver

(Independent of evader,

Independent of believer).

To be is to be something,

To be real and specific.

No thing can be and not be

(To be strictly scientific).

All Nature’s Laws are absolute.

All entities obey them.

All entities are what they are.

No wishing will gainsay them.

An entity can only act

According to its nature.

There aren’t any miracles

In Nature’s nomenclature.

Existence is Identity.

(That ought to summarize it.)

And this implies that Consciousness

Is what identifies it.

Consciousness perceives that which exists,

And nothing more.

Perceiving what exists

Is what a consciousness is for.

Awareness is an axiom.

The moron who pooh-poohs it

Must face the same dilemma:

To deny it, he must use it.

Existence_,_ then, and Consciousness

Are true and absolute:

Of anything we say or do,

These two are at the root.

Awareness

I am, and I am aware.

I’m aware of a world out there.

I can see for myself.

I can taste, smell, hear and feel

What is real.

I’m aware of a world within,

Of a world where my thoughts begin.

I can wonder and wish

And define, decide and know

What is so.

Every thought starts from there:

I am, and I am aware.

How Do You Know?

The second fundamental question

Asks “How do you know?”

This means, “What means does man possess

For knowing what is so?”

Is Reason man’s exclusive means

Of gaining information?

Or can he know by feelings

Or by mystic revelation?

As human beings, we depend on

Knowledge to survive.

(If not your own, then someone else’s

Thoughts keep you alive.)

Emotions aren’t knowledge;

They just make you want to move.

And faith is just believing

What you don’t know how to prove.

Reason is the faculty

From which all thought commences.

It integrates material

Provided by the senses.

The senses gather data

And transmit them to the brain.

(In simplest form, sensations

Are of pleasure or of pain.)

Sensations are retained

By means of mental integration.

This stage is called perception

(More complex than mere sensation).

We share this stage with animals.

It’s virtually static,

Because this integration

Is completely automatic.

Man’s level is conceptual_,_

Requiring his volition.

This means that he must choose

To use awareness for cognition.

Nothing forces man to think

On every new occasion;

He makes that choice himself each time:

It’s thinking or evasion.

The choice to think or not to think

Is man’s prerogative.

This doesn’t change his nature, though:

He needs to think to live.

All thought consists of concepts

Which identify a fact.

To know what’s so, we must be sure

Our concepts are exact.

Since man is not infallible

And man is not omniscient,

He needs to find a way

To make his thinking most efficient.

Logic is the method

That gives thought the right restriction.

It puts it to a simple test:

It’s called non-contradiction.

Contradictions can’t exist

(Or life would just be terror).

To hold a contradiction

Is to know you’ve made an error.

We cannot eat and have our cake,

No matter how we pray.

It’s either/or, and facts are facts.

The Law is “A is A.”

A Is A

One day, while they were passing ’round the bottle,

Said Plato to his pupil, Aristotle:

“This world that we perceive

Is a world of make-believe.

What we see does not exist, it’s a reflection.”

But Aristotle thought a lot

And chortled, “What a lot of rot!

This twaddle needs rebuttal and rejection!

You mean that this potato is not a real potato?

For all we know, it might be a tomato?

Plato!”

A is A. It isn’t B.

It cannot be. It’s A. You see,

The nature of reality

Decrees that A is A.

A is A. It isn’t B.

I cannot make an A a B

By wishing it could be a B.

It doesn’t work that way.

Even if an A is made of B and C,

Or if an A and B combine to make a C,

An A is still an A and not a B or C,

Any more than One is Two or Two is Three. See?

A is A. It isn’t B.

If A were just the same as B,

There’d be no need to call it B,

So let it be an A!

A is A. It’s common sense.

(I shudder at the consequence

If people tuned their instruments

Believing A is B!)

A is A, and B is B.

A thing to be an entity

Must have its own identity

(To be or not to be).

Defining what is fact and what is fiction

Depends upon the Law of Contradiction:

We contradict the meaning of “identity”

When we say a thing can be and yet not be. See?

A is A, and B is B,

And speaking philosophically,

Say they’re both the same,

I’ll knock you flat!

In is in, and out is out,

And thin is thin, and stout is stout,

And truth is truth, and doubt is doubt.

In truth, there is no doubt about it:

A is A, and may I say,

It stays that way from day to day,

And that . . . is that!

What Should You Do?

The question “So, what should you do?”

Is question number three.

Philosophy’s development

Is something like a tree:

The roots are Metaphysics,

To provide a firm foundation;

The trunk, Epistemology,

Provides substantiation;

And Ethics is the branches

And the leaves in which it’s dressed.

And in this way, morality

Depends upon the rest.

(“Okay then, what about the soil?”

I hear your silent query.

The soil is what gives rise to

Any philosophic theory:)

Life’s the only thing

That has to face alternatives.

An organism dies

Unless that organism lives.

Matter sometimes changes forms,

But cannot cease to be.

It’s only Life itself that comes

Without a guarantee.

Remember, when we speak of Life_,_

We mean by this abstraction

A process of self-generated,

Self-sustaining action.

An organism’s nature

Will prescribe what it should do,

And living is the value

Which its actions must pursue.

All plants act on this standard,

And all animals have sensed it:

The good is that which furthers Life.

The evil acts against it.

Now, plants will automatically

Do only what they should,

And animals have automatic

Knowledge of what’s good.

But man possesses free will.

He can act as his destroyer.

Let’s face it, man can boo-boo

(And he often needs a lawyer)!

Morality does not apply to

Everything that is;

It rests on man’s volition,

Since the choice to think is his.

Of all the values man can choose,

These three must reign supreme:

One is Reason_,_ one is Purpose_,_

One is Self-esteem.

Reason is the tool with which

You strive to reach your goal.

And Purpose is the goal itself.

It plays the central role.

And Self-esteem supplies the why:

Your self-respect unswerving.

It’s your profound conviction

That your life is worth preserving.

These values have to be achieved,

And virtue’s how to do it.

The list of seven virtues

Takes one minute to go through it:

The first is Rationality_,_

To guide him on his course.

Man lives by means of logic,

Not by whim or faith or force.

Independence means that truth

Is yours alone to find.

It’s your responsibility

To live by your own mind.

Integrity means thought plus action

Minus any breach;

To act on your convictions

And to practice what you preach.

Honesty means only what is so

Is worth believing.

It means no values may be gained

By faking or deceiving.

Justice means you neither seek

Nor grant unearned rewards.

It means men must be traders,

And no longer serfs and lords.

Productiveness is what you do

To maintain your existence.

Achievement is your purpose,

And achievement takes persistence.

And Pride is your devotion

To yourself, your moral worth.

You have to earn the right to be

Your favorite thing on earth.

The most important thing to me

Is me, if all that’s true.

If that’s what’s so and how we know,

Then that’s what we should do.

I Took It from There

I know how to walk,

To walk down the street.

Someone once showed me

How to stand on my feet,

And then I took it from there.

I wanted to walk everywhere.

I put my left foot out

In front of my right,

And then I practiced and practiced,

Day and night.

And now I know

That I can get where I want to go.

I know how to talk.

At ﬁrst it was blurred.

Someone once showed me

How to say the first word,

And then I took it from there.

I wanted to show I was aware.

I found the words for what

I wanted to say.

And then I practiced and practiced,

Night and day.

Now I can speak.

In fact, they say I talk a blue streak.

A school can only offer the tool.

A tool is of no use to a fool.

A fool can memorize every rule,

But then, as a rule, he’s through with it.

What matters is what you do with it.

Now I know how to live.

I know what to be.

Someone once showed me

It was all up to me,

And then I took it from there.

I wanted to be something rare.

I took ingredients

I liked from the shelf,

And then I mixed them together

And created myself.

And now it’s clear

That I’m the one to take it from here.

Everyone Has a Philosophy (Reprise)

Everyone has a philosophy.

Few of them make any sense.

Politics stems from philosophy.

Here’s where the heat is intense.

Communists clearly communicate:

Everyone’s wealth is to share.

Socialist, Fascist or Welfare State,

None of them plays laissez-faire.

Life requires freedom and property.

Men must not be parasites.

Men need a government, properly,

Only for guarding these rights.

Both wings are singing their songs to me:

Our lives belong to the state.

_Reason says my life belongs to me;

So does the wealth I create._

Look into other philosophies.

Learn how our culture declined.

Notice how other philosophies

Ask you to give up your mind.

Specious and vicious dichotomies

Split mind and body apart;

Do-it-yourself-kit lobotomies,

Pitting the mind versus heart.

“Feelings must rule,” is the hack advice.

(No need to question their source.)

Reason, we’re told, we must sacrifice.

“Don’t think, just follow The Force!”

Some people stick to the platitudes,

Sorting the rights from the wrongs.

Some philosophical attitudes

Come from our popular songs:

Love thy neighbor.

Be wise, be smart.

Make someone happy.

Put a little love in your heart.

I’m always chasing rainbows.

The best things in life are free.

I got the sun in the mornin’

and the moon at night.

C‘est la vie! Let it be.

I got plenty of nothin’,

And it all belongs to you.

Everything I have is yours.

What now my love? What’ll I do?

Is that all there is?

What kind of fool am I?

How deep is the ocean?

How high is the sky?

That’s life,

That’s what people say.

We are poor little sheep

Who have lost our way.

But I’m glad to be unhappy.

I’ve got a right to sing the blues.

We’re lost out here in the stars.

Why was I born? Born to lose.

Did I ever really live?

What’s it all about?

The answers, my friend,

are blowin’ in the wind.

Nobody knows ya

when you’re down and out.

When you’re down and out,

lift up your head and shout:

There’s gonna be a great day.

So wrap your troubles in dreams,

And dream your troubles away.

Forget your troubles, come on, get happy,

When everything goes wrong.

You gotta accentuate the positive,

And start off each day with a song.

I believe in music.

Smile, darn ya, smile! Be a clown!

Everything is beautiful,

But don’t let it get ya down.

Smile, though your heart is aching,

And the sun comes shining through.

Put on a happy face.

Everything’s coming up roses

for me and for you.

I wanna live till I die.

I’ve got a lot of livin’ to do.

When you wish upon a star,

Your dreams come true.

No man is an island.

How little we know.

But I know why I believe.

How do I know? The Bible tells me so.

Climb every mountain,

Ford every stream.

Look for the silver lining,

And dream the impossible dream.

This is my life. I did it my way.

I’ve gotta be me. I’ll face the unknown.

Make your own kind of music,

And you’ll never walk alone.

Three Answers

So, what have we determined

In the last analysis?

We started with three questions.

The three answers go like this:

Reality is what is so.

And Reason knows reality.

And so, what we should do

Is choose a Rational Morality.

Any other course will only

Lead us to destruction.

And that is my philosophy—

At least, an introduction.

It all may sound too simple:

Apple pie and motherhooding.

That apple pie’s the entree_,_

But the proof is in the pudding.

Living

Living

Is loving to live,

Loving

The life that you live.

Living

Is more than a plan to survive.

The man who is living

Is more than alive.

Looking

At who you can be,

Liking

The person you see,

Knowing

The person that’s living inside;

No living without it,

The feeling of pride.

The life you love

Belongs to you.

Look to find this love behind

Everything you do.

Waking

To welcome the day,

Making

Your mind up your way,

Taking

Your share of what life has to give;

I’m learning that living

Is loving to live.