That the Bush administration is permitting Ahmadinejad to enter America for any reason other than to kill him on sight is a moral travesty. But, then, given that Bush and company’s philosophy counsels us to “resist not evil” and “turn the other cheek” and “judge not that ye be not judged” and “love your enemies” and the like, this should come as no surprise.

Of course, religionists don’t have a monopoly on such irrationality; relativists partake in the insanity too. While Ahmadinejad is in town, Columbia University is having him lecture to its students. This, says Columbia’s President Lee Bollinger, is in keeping with the school’s “long-standing tradition of serving as a major forum for robust debate.” What debatable ideas might Ahmadinejad present to Columbia’s students? Well, since most American college students are not yet fully primed for his usual directness, perhaps he won’t be as forthright with them as he is in this brief video, but here is what Ahmadinejad has to say on a typical day:

“Robust debate” indeed.

Religion and relativism are evil, America. It is time to discover objective morality.