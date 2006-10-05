Religion would be a Hoot—if...
By Craig Biddle
If religion were not so damn deadly, it would just be funny. Get this. Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khameini decrees:
Don't masturbate during Ramadan.
Don't gamble on horse races—unless you're a jockey.
You may drink water while standing.
Wear foot coverings while harvesting.
Don't take part in meetings with the opposite sex.
You may exchange goats for fabric.
Okay, I made two of those up, but observe that you have no idea which two. Christianity and Judaism involve much similar silliness, but I'll leave their antics for another day.