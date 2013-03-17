It’s only March, and statistics show that by now many people have abandoned their New Year’s resolutions. If you haven’t lived up to yours, you may be able to get back on track. Alex Epstein (of the Center for Industrial Progress) has a short video course which, if followed, can make success in resolutions inevitable.

In Resolution Revolution, Epstein teaches how to take advantage of what he calls “high-leverage actions”—actions that are quick and easy but have a huge positive impact on your life—to make your resolutions more successful. An example of a high-leverage action is starting out the morning by listing your three priorities for the day—a relatively simple action that takes mere minutes but reaps enormous benefits by orienting you towards accomplishing your most important goals. There are many more examples in the video.

Epstein’s most distinctive advice concerns involving other people in your resolutions. He recommends that you hold a pre-scheduled,10–15 minute daily telephone meeting with an “inevitability partner.”

I have been following Epstein’s Resolution Revolution method since January to help me with my goal of going to bed earlier (so I can get up and go to the gym in the morning). Using an inevitability partner has made it extremely easy to adopt this new habit, and following Epstein’s other advice has made me substantially more productive at work.

Resolution Revolution is available for purchase at the Center for Industrial Progress website. Productivity Secrets, another short video lecture that expands on the productivity advice from Resolution Revolution, is available as well. I highly recommend both.