Invictus

by William Ernest Henley

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

for my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

William Ernest Henley (1849–1903) was a late-Victorian poet and editor. (Interesting trivia: Henley was the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s character Long John Silver.)

The Ships That Won’t Go Down

by Henry Lawson

We hear a great commotion

’Bout the ship that comes to grief,

That founders in mid-ocean,

Or is driven on a reef;

Because it’s cheap and brittle

A score of sinners drown.

But we hear but mighty little

Of the ships that won’t go down.

Here’s honour to the builders—

The builders of the past;

Here’s honour to the builders

That builded ships to last;

Here’s honour to the captain,

And honour to the crew;

Here’s double-column headlines

To the ships that battle through.

They make a great sensation

About famous men that fail,

That sink a world of chances

In the city morgue or gaol,

Who drink, or blow their brains out,

Because of “Fortune’s frown.”

But we hear far too little

Of the men who won’t go down.

The world is full of trouble,

And the world is full of wrong,

But the heart of man is noble,

And the heart of man is strong!

They say the sea sings dirges,

But I would say to you

That the wild wave’s song’s a paean

For the men that battle through.

Henry Lawson (1867–1922) was an Australian writer and poet. . . .

The Things That Haven’t Been Done Before

by Edgar Guest

The things that haven’t been done before,

Those are the things to try;

Columbus dreamed of an unknown shore

At the rim of the far-flung sky,

And his heart was bold and his faith was strong

As he ventured in dangers new,

And he paid no heed to the jeering throng

Or the fears of the doubting crew.

The many will follow the beaten track

With guideposts on the way,

They live and have lived for ages back

With a chart for every day.

Someone has told them it’s safe to go

On the road he has traveled o’er,

And all that they ever strive to know

Are the things that were known before.

A few strike out, without map or chart,

Where never a man has been,

From the beaten paths they draw apart

To see what no man has seen.

There are deeds they hunger alone to do;

Though battered and bruised and sore,

They blaze the path for the many, who

Do nothing not done before.

The things that haven’t been done before

Are the tasks worth while to-day;

Are you one of the flock that follows, or

Are you one that shall lead the way?

Are you one of the timid souls that quail

At the jeers of a doubting crew,

Or dare you, whether you win or fail,

Strike out for a goal that’s new?

Edgar Albert Guest (1881–1959) was an English-born American poet.

The Westerner

by Badger Clark

My fathers sleep on the sunrise plains,

And each one sleeps alone.

Their trails may dim to the grass and rains,

For I choose to make my own.

I lay proud claim to their blood and name,

But I lean on no dead kin;

My name is mine, for the praise or scorn,

And the world began when I was born

And the world is mine to win.

They built high towns on their old log sills,

Where the great, slow rivers gleamed,

But with new, live rock from the savage hills

I’ll build as they only dreamed.

The smoke scarce dies where the trail camp lies,

Till the rails glint down the pass;

The desert springs into fruit and wheat

And I lay the stones of a solid street

Over yesterday’s untrod grass.

I waste no thought on my neighbor’s birth

Or the way he makes his prayer.

I grant him a white man’s room on earth

If his game is only square.

While he plays it straight I’ll call him mate;

If he cheats I drop him flat.

Old class and rank are a worn-out lie,

For all clean men are as good as I,

And a king is only that.

I dream no dreams of a nurse-maid state

That will spoon me out my food.

A stout heart sings in the fray with fate

And the shock and sweat are good.

From noon to noon all the earthly boon

That I ask my God to spare

Is a little daily bread in store,

With the room to fight the strong for more,

And the weak shall get their share.

The sunrise plains are a tender haze

And the sunset seas are gray,

But I stand here, where the bright skies blaze

Over me and the big today.

What good to me is a vague “maybe”

Or a mournful “might have been,”

For the sun wheels swift from morn to morn

And the world began when I was born

And the world is mine to win.

Charles Badger Clark (1883–1957) was an American writer and poet.

Mourn Not the Dead

by Ralph Chaplin

Mourn not the dead that in the cool earth lie—

Dust unto dust—

The calm, sweet earth that mothers all who die

As all men must;

Mourn not your captive comrades who must dwell—

Too strong to strive—

Within each steel-bound coffin of a cell,

Buried alive;

But rather mourn the apathetic throng—

The cowed and the meek—

Who see the world’s great anguish and its wrong

And dare not speak!

Ralph Chaplin (1887–1961) was an American writer, artist, and labor activist, who opposed World War I, opposed the draft, and sought to keep communism from infiltrating American unions.

The Guy in the Glass

by Dale Wimbrow

When you get what you want in your struggle for pelf,

And the world makes you King for a day,

Then go to the mirror and look at yourself,

And see what that guy has to say.

For it isn’t your Father, or Mother, or Wife,

Who judgement upon you must pass.

The feller whose verdict counts most in your life

Is the guy staring back from the glass.

He’s the feller to please, never mind all the rest,

For he’s with you clear up to the end,

And you’ve passed your most dangerous, difficult test

If the guy in the glass is your friend.

You may be like Jack Horner and “chisel” a plum,

And think you’re a wonderful guy,

But the man in the glass says you’re only a bum

If you can’t look him straight in the eye.

You can fool the whole world down the pathway of years,

And get pats on the back as you pass,

But your final reward will be heartaches and tears

If you’ve cheated the guy in the glass.

Peter Dale Wimbrow (1895–1954) was an American composer, radio artist, and writer.

Inscription for an Altar of Independence

by Robert Burns

THOU of an independent mind,

With soul resolv’d, with soul resign’d;

Prepar’d Power’s proudest frown to brave,

Who wilt not be, nor have a slave;

Virtue alone who dost revere,

Thy own reproach alone dost fear,

Approach this shrine, and worship here.

Robert Burns (1759–1796) was a Scottish poet and lyricist. He is most famous for his song “Auld Lang Syne.”