In the wake of the latest Islam-motivated assaults on human life—from the massacre of the Charlie Hebdo journalists and guards; to the firebombing of the German newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost, which reprinted the Charlie Hebdo cartoons; to the slaughter of some 2,000 men, women, and children in Nigeria over the past few days (not to mention the countless other Islam-motivated assaults on human life over the past several decades)—it cannot be emphasized enough that for anyone to pretend that Islam is anything other than evil is to be complicit in the atrocities committed in the name of this exceedingly evil religion.

Those who whitewash Islam thereby spiritually aid the jihadists. Although such aid to the enemy may be legal, it is nevertheless evil, and it should be recognized and labeled as such.

It is time for all civilized people to acknowledge—and to say openly—that to pretend Islam is not evil is to bear some measure of responsibility for the atrocities committed in its name.