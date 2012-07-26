As Ayn Rand writes in The Romantic Manifesto:

Consciously or subconsciously, explicitly or implicitly, man knows that he needs a comprehensive view of existence to integrate his values, to choose his goals, to plan his future, to maintain the unity and coherence of his life. . . . That power is given to him by art.

That is why The Objective Standard discusses art and promotes good art.

In recent issues Craig Biddle has interviewed the painters [Linda Mann](/p/linda-mann and [Bryan Larsen](/p/bryan-larsen. I was struck by Larsen's discussion of how he selects some of his subjects:

I’m . . . really drawn to the concept of aspiring to do what your heroes have done and take it another step beyond. So I’ve done a lot of paintings with children aspiring to do great things. They seem to have the purest form of hero worship. For them, there are no limits; and if something has been done, there’s no reason why you can’t do something twenty times more difficult.

