Adam Kredo of the Washington Free Beaconreports that the U.S. State Department has endorsed a handbook titled United Against Terrorism, published by a Muslim group in Canada. As Kredo summarizes, the handbook recommends (among other things) that

“intelligence and law enforcement officials” should “avoid terms such as ‘Islamist terrorism’, ‘Islamicism’, and ‘Islamic extremism’ in favor of more accurate terms such as ‘al Qaeda inspired extremist’”. . . . The term “jihad” also is not appropriate to use . . . “Do not refer to terrorists as ‘jihadis.’” . . . Terrorism is not jihad. Jihad is a noble concept in Islam.” Other sections tell the Muslim community that they are under no obligation to speak to the police about individuals who may be suspected of having extremist ties.

Let that soak in.

What is there to say about this other than that, under the causes-of-war categories, it is a perfect example of evasion.

Will Americans continue to permit our government to call our Islamic enemy a non-Islamic enemy? God help us if they do.