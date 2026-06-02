America

by George Gordon Byron

THE NAME of Commonwealth is past and gone,

Over three fractions of the groaning globe:—

Venice is crushed, and Holland deigns to own

A sceptre, and endures a purple robe:

If the free Switzer yet bestrides alone

His chainless mountains, ‘t is but for a time;

For tyranny of late has cunning grown,

And, in its own good season, tramples down

The sparkles of our ashes. One great clime,

Whose vigorous offspring by dividing ocean

Are kept apart, and nursed in the devotion

Of Freedom, which their fathers fought for, and

Bequeathed,—a heritage of heart and hand,

And proud distinction from each other land,

Whose sons must bow them at a monarch’s motion,

As if his senseless sceptre were a wand

Full of the magic of exploded science,—

Still one great clime, in full and free defiance,

Yet rears her crest, unconquered and sublime,

Above the far Atlantic! She has taught

Her Esau-brethren that the haughty flag,

The floating fence of Albion’s feebler crag,

May strike to those whose red right hands have bought

Rights cheaply earned with blood. Still, still, forever

Better, though each man’s life-blood were a river

That it should flow and overflow, than creep

Through thousand lazy channels in our veins,

Dammed, like the dull canal, with locks and chains,

And moving, as a sick man in his sleep,

Three paces, and then faltering: better be

Where the extinguished Spartans still are free,

In their proud charnel of Thermopylae—

Than stagnate in our marsh; or o’er the deep

Fly, and one current to the ocean add,

One spirit to the souls our fathers had,

One freeman more, America, to thee!

George Gordon Byron (1788–1824), known as Lord Byron, was an English poet.

Liberty Tree

By Thomas Paine

In a chariot of light from the regions of day,

The Goddess of Liberty came;

Ten thousand celestials directed the way

And hither conducted the dame.

A fair budding branch from the gardens above,

Where millions with millions agree,

She brought in her hand as a pledge of her love,

And the plant she named Liberty Tree.

The celestial exotic struck deep in the ground,

Like a native it flourished and bore;

The fame of its fruit drew the nations around,

To seek out this peaceable shore.

Unmindful of names or distinction they came,

For freemen like brothers agree;

With one spirit endued, they one friendship pursued,

And their temple was Liberty Tree.

Beneath this fair tree, like the patriarchs of old,

Their bread in contentment they ate,

Unvexed with the troubles of silver and gold,

The cares of the grand and the great.

With timber and tar they Old England supplied,

And supported her power on the sea;

Her battles they fought, without getting a groat,

For the honor of Liberty Tree.

But hear, O ye swains, ‘tis a tale most profane,

How all the tyrannical powers,

Kings, Commons, and Lords, are uniting amain

To cut down this guardian of ours;

From the east to the west blow the trumpet to arms

Through the land let the sound of it flee,

Let the far and the near, all unite with a cheer,

In defence of our Liberty Tree.

Thomas Paine (1736–1809) was an English-born American Founding Father, inventor, political philosopher, and statesman best known for writing the pamphlet “Common Sense.”

The New Colossus

By Emma Lazarus

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Emma Lazarus (1849–887) was an American author, poet, translator, and Jewish activist.

America

By Walt Whitman

Centre of equal daughters, equal sons,

All, all alike endear’d, grown, ungrown, young or old,

Strong, ample, fair, enduring, capable, rich,

Perennial with the Earth, with Freedom, Law and Love,

A grand, sane, towering, seated Mother,|

Chair’d in the adamant of Time.

Walter Whitman Jr (1819–1892) was an American poet, essayist, journalist, and novelist.

America for Me

By Henry Van Dyke

‘Tis fine to see the Old World, and travel up and down

Among the famous palaces and cities of renown,

To admire the crumbly castles and the statues of the kings,—

But now I think I’ve had enough of antiquated things.

So it’s home again, and home again, America for me!

My heart is turning home again, and there I long to be,

In the land of youth and freedom beyond the ocean bars,

Where the air is full of sunlight and the flag is full of stars.

Oh, London is a man’s town, there’s power in the air;

And Paris is a woman’s town, with flowers in her hair;

And it’s sweet to dream in Venice, and it’s great to study Rome;

But when it comes to living there is no place like home.

I like the German fir-woods, in green battalions drilled;

I like the gardens of Versailles with flashing fountains filled;

But, oh, to take your hand, my dear, and ramble for a day

In the friendly western woodland where Nature has her way!

I know that Europe’s wonderful, yet something seems to lack:

The Past is too much with her, and the people looking back.

But the glory of the Present is to make the Future free,—

We love our land for what she is and what she is to be.

Oh, it’s home again, and home again, America for me!

I want a ship that’s westward bound to plough the rolling sea,

To the blessed Land of Room Enough beyond the ocean bars,

Where the air is full of sunlight and the flag is full of stars.

Henry Van Dyke (1852–1933) was an American author, educator, and clergyman, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

Betsy’s Battle Flag

By Minna Irving

From dusk till dawn the livelong night

She kept the tallow dips alight,

And fast her nimble fingers flew

To sew the stars upon the blue.

With weary eyes and aching head

She stitched the stripes of white and red,

And when the day came up the stair

Complete across a carven chair

Hung Betsy’s battle flag.

Like shadows in the evening gray

The Continentals filed away,

With broken boots and ragged coats,

But hoarse defiance in their throats;

They bore the marks of want and cold,

And some were lame and some were old,

And some with wounds untended bled,

But floating bravely overhead

Was Betsy’s battle flag.

When fell the battle’s leaden rain,

The soldier hushed his moans of pain

And raised his dying head to see

King George’s troopers turn and flee.

Their charging column reeled and broke,

And vanished in the rolling smoke,

Before the glory of the stars,

The snowy stripes, and scarlet bars

Of Betsy’s battle flag.

The simple stone of Betsy Ross

Is covered now with mold and moss,

But still her deathless banner flies,

And keeps the color of the skies.

A nation thrills, a nation bleeds,

A nation follows where it leads,

And every man is proud to yield

His life upon a crimson field

For Betsy’s battle flag!

Minna Irving (1864–1940) was an American writer and poet.

Liberty Bell at the World’s Fair

By Charles Eugene Banks

Grand old bell, thy earlier mission but to voice on Sabbath morning —

As an angel’s fingers pressed thee,

As an angel’s wings caressed thee,

Softly chiming from the steeple,

“Rest ye, rest ye, O my people!”

In mellifluous tones and tender with an undertone of warning, —

Changed thy speech, as all men know.

On that morning long ago.

When thy stern majestic ring

Bade defiance to a king.



In the streets are gathered thousands waiting for the message grand

That shall loose their bonds and make them freemen in a freeman’s land, —

That shall by a single motion

Send defiance o’er the ocean,

Signal ships are outward pointed,

Signal ships that homeward run,

That a prince by priest anointed

Is but man when all is done.



Brave men breathless stand below thee, pale of cheek but stern of brow,

Praying for th’ proclamation—moments are as hours now.

See! the hand uplifted wavers,

Falls — the bellman straining there,

Sends the song on rhythmic quavers

Out upon the dancing air,

“They have signed it, O my people!”

Cries the bell from out the steeple,

“Independence! Independence! Liberty is newly crowned!”

Chorus all the waiting thousands till the old bell’s voice is drowned.



But that glorious proclamation.

Swiftly everywhere it ran

And demanded of each nation

Equal rights for every man.

How the spirit of Columbia into every heart has grown

Best is told by yon White City — symbolizing all that’s good.

East and West are come together — there is neither pole nor zone,

There is neither slave nor monarch; but where late the willow stood.

Stands the wonder of the ages. Stroke the old bell’s rusty side,

Right has triumphed and before her cowers Tyranny and Pride.

Charles Eugene Banks (1852–1932) was an American journalist, author, poet, historian, and orator.

Free America

ascribed to Dr. Joseph Warren, 1774

That seat of Science, Athens,

And earth’s proud mistress, Rome;

Where now are all their glories?

We scarce can find a tomb.

Then guard your rights, Americans,

Nor stoop to lawless sway;

Oppose, oppose, oppose, oppose,

For North America.

We led fair Freedom hither,

And lo, the desert smiled!

A paradise of pleasure

Was opened in the wild!

Your harvest, bold Americans,

No power shall snatch away!

Huzza, huzza, huzza, huzza,

For free America.

Torn from a world of tyrants,

Beneath this western sky,

We formed a new dominion,

A land of liberty:

The world shall own we’re masters here;

Then hasten on the day:

Huzza, huzza, huzza, huzza,

For free America.

Proud Albion bowed to Cæsar,

And numerous lords before;

To Picts, to Danes, to Normans,

And many masters more:

But we can boast, Americans,

We’ve never fallen a prey;

Huzza, huzza, huzza, huzza,

For free America.

God bless this maiden climate,

And through its vast domain

May hosts of heroes cluster,

Who scorn to wear a chain:

And blast the venal sycophant

That dares our rights betray;

Huzza, huzza, huzza, huzza,

For free America.

Lift up your hands, ye heroes,

And swear with proud disdain,

The wretch that would ensnare you,

Shall lay his snares in vain:

Should Europe empty all her force,

We’ll meet her in array,

And fight and shout, and shout and fight

For North America.

Some future day shall crown us,

The masters of the main,

Our fleets shall speak in thunder

To England, France, and Spain;

And the nations over the ocean spread

Shall tremble and obey

The sons, the sons, the sons, the sons

Of brave America.

Dr. Joseph Warren (1741–1775) was an American physician and one of the most important members of the Boston Patriot movement.

On Independence

By Jonathan Mitchell Sewall

Come all you brave soldiers, both valiant and free,

It’s for Independence we all now agree;

Let us gird on our swords and prepare to defend

Our liberty, property, ourselves and our friends.

In a cause that’s so righteous, come let us agree,

And from hostile invaders set America free,

The cause is so glorious we need not to fear

But from merciless tyrants we’ll set ourselves clear.

Heaven’s blessing attending us, no tyrant shall say

That Americans e’er to such monsters gave way,

But fighting we’ll die in America’s cause

Before we’ll submit to tyrannical laws.

George the Third, of Great Britain, no more shall he reign,

With unlimited sway o’er these free States again;

Lord North, nor old Bute, nor none of their clan,

Shall ever be honor’d by an American.

May Heaven’s blessing descend on our United States,

And grant that the union may never abate;

May love, peace, and harmony ever be found,

For to go hand in hand America round.

Upon our grand Congress may Heaven bestow

Both wisdom and skill our good to pursue;

On Heaven alone dependent we’ll be.

But from all earthly tyrants we mean to be free.

Unto our brave Generals may Heaven give skill

Our armies to guide, and the sword for to wield,

May their hands taught to war, and their fingers to fight,

Be able to put British armies to flight.

And now, brave Americans, since it is so,

That we are independent, we’ll have them to know

That united we are, and united we’ll be,

And from all British tyrants we’ll try to keep free.

May Heaven smile on us in all our endeavors,

Safe guard our seaports, our towns, and our rivers,

Keep us from invaders by land and by sea,

And from all who’d deprive us of our liberty.

Jonathan Mitchell Sewall (1748–1808) was an American lawyer and poet.

America the Beautiful

By Katharine Lee Bates

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood|

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

Katharine Lee Bates (1859–1929) was an American author and poet. She wrote three versions of “America. A Poem for July 4” in 1893, 1904, and 1911. It was set to music composed by Samual A. Ward and retitled “America the Beautiful.” The 1911 version is printed above.

This article appears in the Summer 2026 issue of The Objective Standard.