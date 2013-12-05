Today Congressman Jared Polis of Boulder lambasted the Colorado Oil and Gas Association for seeking to legally protect its members’ rights to produce energy in the face of fracking bans approved by voters in two Colorado cities. (The Denver Post reports the details of the legal battle.)

The timing of Polis’s comments could not be more ironic. As sub-freezing temperatures blanket the region—the Denver airport hit a record low of -15 degrees this morning—the natural gas produced by frackers is more critical than ever to helping people live and prosper, including those who voted for the fracking bans.

This morning my car would barely start due to the cold, and the deep freeze left my uncovered skin in pain. If I did not have natural gas to heat my home, it would quickly drop to sub-freezing temperatures, making it unlivable and likely destroying my water pipes.

Burning natural gas to heat our homes is a remarkable development. Decades ago, before natural gas became common for home heating, people typically burned coal or wood to heat their homes, which produced substantial amounts of toxins in the air.

Every time my gas-burning heater clicks on, sending toasty warm air through my home, I remember the great work that frackers do in my state and elsewhere in the country to help keep our homes warm, our air clean, our cars running, our electricity on.

Far from deserving a browbeating by an elected official for standing up for their rights, frackers deserve our gratitude, admiration, and moral support.