Claire Lomas, a woman paralyzed from the chest down because of a horse riding accident, recently finished a marathon thanks to a bionic suit “designed by Israeli firm Argo Medical Technologies,” reportsTime NewsFeed. Claire finished the marathon while being cheered on by her family—her husband, 13-month old daughter, and mother—and a crowd of supporters.

Happy Mother’s Day to Claire and hats off to her for such a difficult achievement despite the paralysis. And, of course, hats off to the brilliant men and women of Argo Medical Technologies for creating this wonderful, life-enhancing bionic suit.