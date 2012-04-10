Last week, at the annual conference of the Association of Private Enterprise Education, I interviewed Matt Kibbe, president of FreedomWorks, about the development of the Tea Party. Kibbe said, among other things, that the Tea Party is becoming more directly political, focusing on get-out-the-vote efforts and the like, and, more importantly, that "the community is now seeking out the ideas of liberty. . . . They want to understand what it is they're fighting for."

If anyone has the pulse of the Tea Party, Kibbe does, so his analysis can be taken as good news. Enjoy the interview.

