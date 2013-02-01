In this first episode of Reason at Large, I discuss the so-called “is-ought dichotomy” and show that the reason most secular philosophers and intellectuals—including so­-called “New Atheists” and “secular humanists”—have been unable to bridge the “is­-ought gap” is that they have not been trying to derive the principles of morality from the facts of reality. Rather, they have been trying to derive the principle of altruism from the facts of reality—and there simply are no facts that give rise to the need of self-sacrifice.

