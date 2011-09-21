People familiar with addition and subtraction repeatedly told President Obama that the U.S. government needed to cut spending substantially to better its fiscal situation. Obama and his Democrat Party refused to listen. The result was the S&P’s downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, the first in U.S. history.

Although it has been a while since this matter was in the headlines, we must not forget who is to blame for the downgrade and the continued economic hardship: President Obama and everyone who supports statism.

FreedomWorks has started a petition to set the record straight on the downgrade. I encourage everyone to sign it. Click here.