I recently wrote a short essay titled "Moral Realism and Anti-Realism vs. the Metaethics of Life," which is a tad more technical than what we typically publish in The Objective Standard.

If you’re familiar with Ayn Rand’s conceptualization of the three schools of thought regarding the nature of the good—the intrinsic, the subjective, and the objective—then you have a head start on the subject. My essay examines these basic alternatives in the context of the categories and classifications used in today’s academic circles and among popular philosophers. It amounts to a plea for conceptual clarity.

You can read the essay here.

