Decorated eggs, the Easter Bunny, pretty dresses, lavish meals, Peeps, chocolates, extravagance, joy—religious claims to the holiday notwithstanding, Easter is a celebration of spring, fertility, and fun.

People of faith are free to celebrate the alleged resurrection of Jesus. But people of reason ignore that myth and celebrate the secular beauty of the only life we have: this one, here on Earth.

From all of us at TOS, happy Easter!