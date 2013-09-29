E. W. Jackson—a candidate for lieutenant governor in North Virginia—recently said:

There is no other means of salvation but through Jesus Christ, and if you don’t know him and you don’t follow him and you don’t go through him, you are engaged in some sort of false religion.

Jackson miraculously misses the obvious fact that some people reject all religion. More to the point, though, with respect to practitioners of other religions, Jackson has no leg to stand on. How does he deem any religion true or false? He does so according to religious faith—that is, he believes it without reason. (On the same grounds, he believes, among other niceties, that the minds of homosexuals “are perverted.”)

Jackson “justifies” his belief by pointing out that, according to the Bible, “Jesus said” that his religion is the correct one. Does Jackson not know that the scriptures of other religions say that their religion is the correct one? It would seem so.

Virginians are considering this guy for lieutenant governor?