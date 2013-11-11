Here’s to all the U.S. veterans who have fought or are fighting to defend freedom and civilized society.

Thank you for recognizing the value of freedom. Thank you for risking your lives to defend our liberties and protect our rights. Thank you for being men of honor—which, as Ayn Rand put it, is self-esteem made visible in action.

Our hats are off to you—and your families—for all your efforts, your hardships, and your losses suffered to protect Americans from harm.

You are heroes, one and all.