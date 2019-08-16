TOS-Con 2019 was profoundly enlightening and a whole lot of fun. I learned a great deal from the amazing speakers, enjoyed great conversations with the active-minded attendees, and left feeling exhilarated, rejuvenated, and better equipped to live and love my life.

A big thank-you to everyone who had a hand in making the conference such a success!

In the coming weeks, we’ll post high-resolution videos of all the main-stage presentations and performances. These will be accessible for free to conference attendees and for a small fee to everyone else. Stay tuned...

For a taste of the conference and the videos to come, here (below) is the livestream version of my opening talk, “Intellectual Independence: Your Basic Means of Thriving,” which focuses on the nature of intellectual independence, how it differs from independent thinking, and how to cultivate this life-serving virtue as an enduring character trait so you can love your life to the fullest.

I hope you enjoy the talk. If so, please share it with friends who might appreciate it as well.

Also, be sure to mark your calendar now for TOS-Con 2020—which will be either July 29 through August 1, or August 5 through August 8. (Firm dates and details coming soon.)

This video is available on both Facebook and YouTube.

Enjoy!

https://youtu.be/5j_NlV-88j4