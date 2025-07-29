TOS Weekly - A Forgotten Hero of European Freedom
In a time when most of Eastern Europe maintained hereditary serfdom and absolute monarchy, a Polish count, Ignacy Ścibor Marchocki, decided to create his own model of a free society.
The Passion of Socialists
A Black Hole in Economics: Money Creation and Its Consequences by Jim Brown (Review)
One Landowner’s Quiet Revolution in an Age of Serfdom
Jeff Bezos’s Beautiful Defense of American Entrepreneurialism
Einstein’s Pivotal Letter to FDR
