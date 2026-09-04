Welcome to TOS Weekly!
As a frequent flier in both Europe and America, I’ve enjoyed both the extremely low fares available in Europe and the higher standard of service often provided by American carriers. That we can’t have both in either market is the fault of government, according to Michael O’Leary, CEO of Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair. In this week’s new article, I celebrate O’Leary for his willingness to name and shame government for its role in holding back aviation competition.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
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