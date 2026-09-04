Welcome to TOS Weekly!

As a frequent flier in both Europe and America, I’ve enjoyed both the extremely low fares available in Europe and the higher standard of service often provided by American carriers. That we can’t have both in either market is the fault of government, according to Michael O’Leary, CEO of Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair. In this week’s new article, I celebrate O’Leary for his willingness to name and shame government for its role in holding back aviation competition.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

New This Week

From the Archive

Philosophy Ayn Rand Contra Nietzsche February 21, 2017 Why was Ayn Rand determined to distance herself from Nietzsche? Because in her time, as today, various writers portrayed her as a Nietzschean, claiming that she embraced his ideas and modeled her characters accordingly—which she did not.



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This Week’s Anniversaries

Arts & Culture The Song of the New World August 20, 2024 Antonin Dvořák (born September 8, 1841) managed to capture the unique sense of life of America: the moment of dawning opportunity, the first glimpse of the potential for triumph, of the chance to prevail that has always been the New World’s greatest gift. Read full story

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