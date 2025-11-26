Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at The Objective Standard! This holiday is a unique celebration of the virtue that made America great and that makes human life possible: productiveness, a virtue Craig Biddle celebrates in his Thanksgiving tribute to producers and value-creators of all kinds and his article on why we should say justice rather than grace.

In that spirit, one of the values I’ve produced this week is a short retrospective article on one of my all-time favorite movies, GoldenEye, which turns 30 this year. At a time when many thought that James Bond movies were an outdated relic of the Cold War, GoldenEye modernized and matured the series for the new context of the 1990s while keeping its fundamental elements intact—a clear statement that Bond’s values of heroism, patriotism, and the defense of Western freedom are timeless.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles!

Thomas Walker-Werth

