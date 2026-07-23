TOS Weekly - Citizen Vigilante Is the Antithesis of Justice
Plus altruism vs. America, how to end cronyism, Jeff Bezos's entrepreneurial spirit, and Geddy Lee's life in the limelight.
Welcome to TOS Weekly!
Ayn Rand once observed that art is the barometer of the culture. The values expressed in our most popular movies, TV shows, novels, and so forth tell us the values that are widely accepted in our societies. With that in mind, the huge popularity of Citizen Vigilante—a film that promotes senseless violence without a semblance of justice—among people who regard themselves as defenders of Western civilization is alarming. In his new article on the film’s significance, Robert Bidinotto shows in detail how it reflects a culture in which conservatives and leftists alike are abandoning objective principles.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
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