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Ayn Rand once observed that art is the barometer of the culture. The values expressed in our most popular movies, TV shows, novels, and so forth tell us the values that are widely accepted in our societies. With that in mind, the huge popularity of Citizen Vigilante—a film that promotes senseless violence without a semblance of justice—among people who regard themselves as defenders of Western civilization is alarming. In his new article on the film’s significance, Robert Bidinotto shows in detail how it reflects a culture in which conservatives and leftists alike are abandoning objective principles.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

New This Week

From the Archive

This Week’s Anniversaries

Politics & Rights Jeff Bezos’s Beautiful Defense of American Entrepreneurialism August 5, 2020 I dare you to read—without shedding a tear of joy—Jeff Bezos’s July 29, 2020 statement before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on antitrust. His statement is one of the most beautiful defenses of the entrepreneurial American spirit that I’ve ever heard from a CEO.

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“I believe that the work TOS is doing is imperative to the future of our nation and those who support reason around the world.” —Miguel

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