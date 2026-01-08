Welcome to this week’s TOS Weekly!

In the forty-five years since Carolyn Merchant released The Death of Nature, academics have widely accepted her package-dealing of feminism and environmentalism into the gestalt concept of “ecofeminism.” As Margherita Bovo’s new review describes, this anti-concept is built on Merchant’s fundamental rejection of the idea that humans are rational beings and her unfounded assumption that science is inherently misogynist—an assumption that has sadly colored academia ever since.

As dire as so many things seem in today’s world, there are also many causes for hope, and high among them is the resurgence once again of protests in Iran. Now is a good time to remind ourselves of how free countries should respond to regimes like the one that Iranian people have been struggling to throw off for decades.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles.

Thomas Walker-Werth

