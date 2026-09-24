Welcome to TOS Weekly!

Achieving a happy, fulfilling life depends on recognizing that your values, choices, and actions are within your control. This week, Maddox Locher details how he took charge of his thinking and life choices in “How I Renounced Religion and Embraced a Life of Reason” (adapted from his talk at LevelUp 2025). Also, I interview life coach Daria Ermolenko about how to “get in the driving seat of your life” by discovering and understanding the nature and causes of your emotions.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

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