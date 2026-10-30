Welcome to TOS Weekly!

Nearly every month, there’s a new adaptation of a beloved classic novel coming out, from last year’s Frankenstein to last month’s Sense and Sensibility to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. It’s delightful to see new perspectives and modern storytelling techniques applied to influential stories, but we must be on our guard against subjectivism and other ethical errors sneaking in to dilute or distort the timeless themes that have inspired generations. In my review of Netflix’s recently released East of Eden series, I point out just such an error in their portrayal of Cathy—a blackhearted villainness who, in this telling, is supposed to evoke empathy in the audience.

As some sharp cultural commentators have noted, empathy even for evildoers has become a replacement for rational ethical judgement in some circles. Gad Saad attempts to break down this phenomenon in his Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind. But his approach is sadly flawed, as reviewer Michael Dahlen explains. This Halloween weekend, dive into these ruthless dissections of the horror of subjectivism dressed up as good intentions or treat yourself to some of our archival content directly related to the holiday of monsters.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Angelica Werth

Associate Editor

New This Week

From the Archive

Arts & Culture Ayn Rand’s Method for Slaying Monsters October 31, 2018 Happy Halloween! It’s a holiday to make light of evil and to celebrate the good. But, given the inflatable ghosts on your neighbor’s lawn and the kids dressed as zombies and monsters—it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the basis and nature of evil. Read full story

This Week’s Anniversaries

“The Objective Standard is a desperately needed voice of reason, individualism, and positivity in today’s world.” —Michael

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