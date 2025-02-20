TOS Weekly - Hollywood's Originality Problem
Hollywood needs to learn that wealth generation depends on creating something new and useful.
In today’s TOS Weekly:
The People Promoting Life, Reason, and Liberty—Even in a War Zone
Helen Keller’s Five Keys to Being Happy
Why Does Hollywood Have an Originality Problem?
Happy Birthday George Washington!
Steve Jobs’s Philosophy of Life
Enjoy!
Thomas Walker-Werth
Managing Editor
‘Hope for a Better World’
“TOS is essential to me maintaining my sanity, not to mention hope for a better world.” —John
Copyright © 2025 The Objective Standard. All rights reserved.