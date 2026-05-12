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Although Jane Austen is one of the most celebrated writers of all time, few of her readers fully appreciate the philosophic depth of her novels. One who does is Helena Kelly, author of Jane Austen, The Secret Radical. Angelica Werth, in her new review of this book, sheds light on some of the powerful moral ideas to be found in Austen’s work.

Whereas some great artists are merely under-appreciated, others have their reputations unjustly sullied. A prime example of this is Michael Jackson, who is back in the headlines thanks to the new biopic Michael. In his review of the movie, Tim White refutes the critical claims that the film dishonestly evades the issue of the sexual abuse claims levied against Jackson, demonstrating how those criticisms miss the essential purpose of a biographical movie.

I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,

Thomas F. Walker

Managing Editor

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