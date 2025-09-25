TOS Weekly - Reason and Rights: Pillars of Civilized Society
The choice to treat something other than reason as a means of knowledge is the root of all murderous behavior.
New Reading Group: Philosophy: Who Needs It
Deepen your understanding of principles for thinking clearly and living fully by critically examining Ayn Rand’s Philosophy: Who Needs It.
Thinking Tools for Loving Life
What if you had a toolkit for building a beautiful life? In this talk from LevelUp 2025, Craig Biddle shows how rational philosophy offers exactly that: practical ideas to help you think clearly, choose your goals and relationships wisely, and follow through on what’s best for you.
Reason and Rights: Pillars of Civilized Society
The fundamental action underlying and giving rise to all murderous behavior is the choice to treat something other than reason as a means of knowledge—and thus something other than reason as a guide to action.
The Value of Individuality: Lessons from the Borg of Star Trek
Each September, the American Library Association observes “Banned Books Week”—which “celebrates your right to read” and reminds us of the dangers of censorship.
What Is Objectivism?
Objectivism is fully secular and absolutist; it is neither liberal nor conservative nor anywhere in between. It recognizes and upholds the secular (this-worldly) source and nature of moral principles and the secular moral foundations of a fully free, fully civilized society.
The Genius of James Madison
On September 25, 1789, the U.S. Congress approved a series of constitutional amendments guaranteeing specific freedoms to all Americans. Here’s to the genius who made the Bill of Rights possible: James Madison.
