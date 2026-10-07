Welcome to TOS Weekly!
On the third anniversary of the horrendous Hamas attack against innocent Israelis on October 7th, 2023, many in the West remain ignorant of the true nature of the evil that perpetrated that attack. Mere days before the anniversary, another would-be murderer attempted to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis into the terminal building at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport in the name of Islam. The fact he failed is thanks to the heroic actions of captain Smit Machchhar and the passengers who helped him subdue the fanatical jihadist. Their actions, which I describe in my latest article, are a welcome reminder that those who value human life can triumph over those who would destroy it.
I hope you enjoy this week’s articles,
Thomas F. Walker
Managing Editor
Politics & Rights
The Heroes of Flight 1073
Flight 1073 is a vital reminder to take seriously the threat Islamic terrorism poses to free, life-loving people everywhere. But it is also a welcome reminder that the world is full of people such as Smit Machchhar—people who care about human life and embody that in their heroic actions.
Arts & Culture
Bear in Obsession: Villain or Victim of Circumstance?
One of the most basic virtues we can exercise is choosing to think rationally and to evaluate the world around us. Therefore, wilfully inducing inner fog to escape the responsibility of judgment is a source of evil. Bear spends much of "Obsession" ignoring that which he knows is true in a way that puts her life and the lives of others in danger.
Politics & Rights
Israel: To Be, or Not to Be
Israel has a moral right to exist and to defend Israelis against those who attack or threaten to attack them. The source of this right is not faith, or “God,” or ancestral roots. Nor is it the UN or “international law.” Rather, the source of this right is the fact that the Israeli people have established and maintained an essentially rights-respecting society in an area where no such society previously existed.
Politics & Rights
Happy Nonindigenous Peoples' Day!
This October, let us celebrate nonindigenous people and their maverick spirit. Let us rejoice in an Explorers’ Day, a holiday to celebrate not only the Armstrongs and Borchgrevinks, but also the countless unknowns who make harrowing journeys to new lands in search of a better life.
“The Objective Standard is a desperately needed voice of reason, individualism, and positivity in today’s world.” —Michael
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