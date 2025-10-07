by Craig Biddle

For thousands of years, people have debated the objective standard of morality. Is there such a thing? If so, what is it? And how can we know it?

with Maddox Locher

In this talk from LevelUp 2025, Maddox shares how studying philosophy and questioning his religious beliefs enabled him to build a worldview grounded in observation and logic—and geared for confidence, clarity, and joy.

by Kiyah Willis

Recognizing a “Palestinian” state now may pause the fighting—but it won’t stop it. However, granting Hamas amnesty and releasing violent prisoners would certainly embolden terrorist groups, reward decades of rejecting peace, and guarantee more deaths in the future.

by Craig Biddle

The October 7 jihad against Israel woke the West from its evasive slumber.

Or did it?

by Timothy Sandefur

John White Alexander—born October 7, 1856—was one of the most celebrated painters of his day, but his name now hardly rings a bell. His work demonstrated refined romanticism and a sense of benevolent, sunlit tranquility.

by Craig Biddle

Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged was published on October 10, 1957. The book changed the course of history for the better—and continues to do so—because it changes individuals’ thinking and thus individuals’ lives for the better.

