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In earlier centuries, the standard way of joining a trade was through an apprenticeship—years of training and real-life practice under the guidance of a master. Though this practice has survived in some form in certain fields, it has become more common to seek shorter training programs that claim to offer competence and job-readiness. In a culture of immediate gratification, an appreciation for the amount of practice, time, and feedback that true mastery requires has been pushed to the fringes. In his first article for TOS, Samuel Peters argues for more widespread programs similar to apprenticeship and the excellence it facilitates.
What better way to start your week than with a reminder of the progress that practice, understanding, and time can build?
Angelica Werth
Associate Editor
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