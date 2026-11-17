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In earlier centuries, the standard way of joining a trade was through an apprenticeship—years of training and real-life practice under the guidance of a master. Though this practice has survived in some form in certain fields, it has become more common to seek shorter training programs that claim to offer competence and job-readiness. In a culture of immediate gratification, an appreciation for the amount of practice, time, and feedback that true mastery requires has been pushed to the fringes. In his first article for TOS, Samuel Peters argues for more widespread programs similar to apprenticeship and the excellence it facilitates.

What better way to start your week than with a reminder of the progress that practice, understanding, and time can build?

Angelica Werth

Associate Editor

New This Week

Good Living The Lost Art of the Long Apprenticeship Nov 15 Certain kinds of competence require sustained study and practice under someone who already knows the difference between work that looks right and work that is right. In all fields of human endeavor, theory is necessary but not sufficient; mastery requires ongoing, reciprocal cycles of both study and practice. Read full story

From The Archive

Philosophy Free Will: Who Has It Craig Biddle · March 6, 2025 If someone builds a business, cures a disease, or writes a symphony, did he choose to exert the effort that caused the achievement? Could he have done otherwise? Or was he moved by forces beyond his control? Read full story

This Week’s Anniversaries

Arts & Culture Michael Crichton: Jurassic Renaissance Man May 20, 2021 On November 20, 1990, Michael Crichton published his most successful novel, Jurassic Park. Over his lifetime, Crichton, hailed as the “Father of the Techno Thriller,” built a flourishing career as a novelist, screenwriter, director, and producer that lasted more than forty years.



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“The Objective Standard is a desperately needed voice of reason, individualism, and positivity in today’s world.” —Michael

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