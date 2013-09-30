What? The government can’t systematically violate the rights of patients, doctors, and insurers without wreaking havoc on health care? The Los Angeles Timesreports:

The doctor can't see you now.

Consumers may hear that a lot more often after getting health insurance under President Obama's Affordable Care Act.

To hold down premiums, major insurers in California have sharply limited the number of doctors and hospitals available to patients in the state's new health insurance market opening Oct. 1.

A proper government does one thing: It protects people’s rights, including their rights to keep and use their wealth as they judge best and to contract with others—including insurers and doctors—voluntarily. ObamaCare (and various other federal laws pertaining to health care) violate this moral principle—and, in so doing, violate individual rights by forcibly prohibiting people from acting on their own judgment and for their own interests. That this harms people should surprise no one.

If Americans care about health care, they had better start caring about about individual rights.