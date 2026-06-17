Objective Standard Institute invites you to join the team after LevelUp 2026 for a relaxing getaway in Starved Rock, Illinois.

Starved Rock is about a 1.5 hour drive from Chicago. The OSI team will be staying in the nearby city of Ottawa from July 13 to July 18, and we’d love for you to join us for as much of that time as you can.

In addition to continuing conversations from the conference, this vacation offers lots of fun things to do, such as:

Hiking scenic canyon trails

Visiting waterfalls

Enjoying river views from overlooks

Taking a boat tour on the Illinois River

Picnicking in nature

Lodging options in the area include:

You can get from Chicago to Starved Rock by renting a car, using a ride-share app, or arranging to carpool with other LevelUp attendees. (You can query people on LevelUp’s Facebook page or WhatsApp group about riding together.)

However you get there, and wherever you stay, we hope to see you there!

PS: The Starved Rock retreat is entirely separate from LevelUp. Neither travel, lodging, nor anything related to the Starved Rock trip is covered in LevelUp registration.