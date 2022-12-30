Elon Musk recently granted journalists access to records of Twitter’s internal communications, leading to an avalanche of revelations about the company’s past content moderation practices—and the extent to which these were directed by the U.S. government. Perhaps not since the Snowden case has the public had such a glimpse into the U.S. Intelligence Community’s exploits against its own people.

Yet, many commentators have trained their attention on the “power” of social media companies, pointing to their “censorship” of users, with some arguing that this is grounds for giving government legal authority to regulate content moderation. This stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of what censorship is—and leads to “solutions” far more dangerous than the problem.