In the latest episode of Reason at Large, I answer a question from Jason: "You've written and spoken at length about why capitalism is the only moral social system, and I find your arguments very convincing. But in daily conversations with people, I don't have an hour to make the full case. What's your 5-minute version?"

Although I don’t quite keep my reply to five minutes, I do keep it relatively brief. (You’ve heard the aphorism, “I’d have written a shorter letter if I’d had more time”; it applies to videos too.)

The gist of the discussion is that capitalism is the only moral social system because it’s the only system that legalizes the requirements of human life.

Enjoy the episode and share it with your friends!

If you have a question you’d like me to address in a future episode, email me at cbiddlettheobjectivestandard.com. I can’t guarantee that I’ll answer every question, but I read them all, and I aim to answer those that I think will be of general interest to my viewers.

http://www.youtube.com/embed/zv0H3Snlq64