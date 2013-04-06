In this episode of Reason at Large, I address the question "Why do you use 'sacrifice' to mean giving up a greater value for a lesser value, when the widely accepted meaning of that term is the opposite: giving up a lesser value for the sake of a greater value?"

Toward clarifying the matter, I look at historical usage of "sacrifice," established dictionary definitions and problems that accompany them, the purpose and proper standard of definitions, and a number of illuminating examples.

