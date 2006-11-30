The print edition of the Winter issue of TOS is at press and will be mailed shortly; the online version will be accessible to subscribers on December 18. For promotional purposes, we are making “From the Editor” and “No Substitute for Victory” available early and to all.

Here are the contents of the Winter issue:

From the Editor

"The Tragedy of Theology: How Religion Caused and Extended the Dark Ages"

by Andrew Bernstein

by John Lewis

"The Educational, Psychological, and Philosophical Assault on Self-Esteem"

by Edwin A. Locke

"Property and Principle"

by Larry Salzman

"Mr. Jekyll and Dr. House: The Reason-Emotion Split as Manifested in House, M.D."

by Gena Gorlin

If you are searching for the perfect gift for active-minded friends or relatives, look no further. The Objective Standard presupposes no understanding of Objectivism and will be appreciated by anyone with an interest in cultural or political issues. While supplies last, we can even begin your gift subscriptions with the inaugural issue so that your recipients will receive the whole first year of the journal. Give the gift of objectivity. They’ll be glad you did.

Happy Holidays!