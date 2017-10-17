,
Several TOS Articles Now Available in Portuguese

Many thanks to Matheus Pacini for translating the following TOS articles into Portuguese and republishing them at Objetivismo.com.br:

Share them with your Lusophone friends!

Matheus has translated into Portuguese many other articles and essays from a wide variety of authors and publications. Check ’em all out at Objetivismo.com.br.

