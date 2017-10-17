Several TOS Articles Now Available in Portuguese

Many thanks to Matheus Pacini for translating the following TOS articles into Portuguese and republishing them at Objetivismo.com.br:
- The Beauty of Ayn Rand’s Ethics
- Libertarianism vs. Radical Capitalism
- Steve Jobs’ Philosophy of Life
- Pope Francis, Religion, Capitalism, and Ayn Rand
- Otto Warmbier and the Travesty of Negotiating with Tyranny
- Ayn Rand Included on A-Level Curriculum in UK
Share them with your Lusophone friends!
Matheus has translated into Portuguese many other articles and essays from a wide variety of authors and publications. Check ’em all out at Objetivismo.com.br.
Comments submitted to TOS are moderated and checked periodically. Anonymous posts are not permitted; commenters must use their real names. To be considered for posting, a comment must be civil, substantive, on topic, and no longer than 400 words. Ad hominem attacks, arguments from intimidation, misrepresentations, off-topic comments, and comments that ignore relevant points made in the article will be deleted. Thank you for helping us to keep the discussion intellectually profitable.