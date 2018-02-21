Self-Made Men
Fredrick Douglass’s speech on the virtues of “men who are what they are, without the aid of any favoring conditions by which other men usually rise in the world and achieve great results.”
Examines the development of Douglass’s view of what, in principle, an individual must do in order to live as a free, independent human being.
Registration is now open for TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing-along with steeply discounted Early-Bird pricing.
People who immigrate to America from shithole countries to pursue the American dream are precisely the kind of people whom Americans ought to welcome.
Religionists (and existentialists) claim that meaning and morality can’t exist in a godless, purposeless universe. They’re wrong. Here’s why.
When producers give to charities, they are not “giving back.” They are simply giving—and they should be thanked accordingly.
Craig Biddle reviews Intelligent Disobedience: Doing Right When What You’re Told to Do Is Wrong, by Ira Chaleff
Herbert completed this essay only a few days before he died in November 1906. He had intended to circulate the paper for signature by those “in agreement with its general spirit.”
You’re invited to The Objective Standard’s first annual summer conference—TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.
This week’s episode of Craig Biddle Live will address the importance of precision in formulating principles and of context in applying them.
